Japan Registers First Case of Coronavirus in Man With No Travel History to China - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Japan has registered the first case of the new deadly coronavirus in a person who had no record of traveling to China, Japanese media reported on Tuesday, citing the country's Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Japan has registered the first case of the new deadly coronavirus in a person who had no record of traveling to China, Japanese media reported on Tuesday, citing the country's Health Ministry.

Japan's Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare Katsunobu Kato said, as cited by the Kyodo news agency, that two new cases of the coronavirus infection had been detected in Japan.

One case was a bus driver, a man in his 60s, who had no history of staying in China, the outlet said. He drove, twice in January, Chinese tourists, who had come to Japan from Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus.