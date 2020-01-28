UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Registers First Case Of Coronavirus In Man With No Travel History To China - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 02:20 PM

Japan Registers First Case of Coronavirus in Man With No Travel History to China - Reports

Japan has registered the first case of the new deadly coronavirus in a person who had no record of traveling to China, Japanese media reported on Tuesday, citing the country's Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Japan has registered the first case of the new deadly coronavirus in a person who had no record of traveling to China, Japanese media reported on Tuesday, citing the country's Health Ministry.

Japan's Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare Katsunobu Kato said, as cited by the Kyodo news agency, that two new cases of the coronavirus infection had been detected in Japan.

One case was a bus driver, a man in his 60s, who had no history of staying in China, the outlet said. He drove, twice in January, Chinese tourists, who had come to Japan from Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus.

Related Topics

China Driver Wuhan Man Japan January Media From Labour

Recent Stories

Germany records first confirmed case of coronaviru ..

51 seconds ago

Govt releases Rs5,925.588 million under PSDP for a ..

3 minutes ago

Extradition Fight Puts Extra Strain on Assange's D ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Post to initiate pilot project of Franchi ..

3 minutes ago

Australian HC wishes Pakistan team good luck ahead ..

3 minutes ago

Assange Granted Only 2 Hours With Lawyers Over Sev ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.