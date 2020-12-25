Japan Registers First Cases of New COVID-19 Strain Earlier Discovered in UK - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Japan has registered the first cases of the new strain of the coronavirus that was recently discovered in the United Kingdom, the Kyodo news agency reported on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Japanese media reported that the National Institute of Infectious Diseases of Japan conducted a genetic analysis of the COVID-19 on two Japanese citizens, who arrived from the United Kingdom on December 14, suspecting that they might be infected with the mutant variant of COVID-19 first found in the United Kingdom.

According to Kyodo, five people under the age of 70, who earlier returned to Japan from the United Kingdom, have tested positive for the mutant strain of COVID-19.

The media outlet added that two of five people who contracted the infection arrived at Tokyo International Airport, while the others landed at Kansai Internation Airport located in western Japan.

On Friday Tokyo registered its second-highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases and reported 884 new infections, after the capital hit its daily record of 888 new daily cases on Thursday.

Following reports on the recent spike in COVID-19 infections, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga urged the population to avoid visiting crowded places during the New Year Holidays.

Last week, London announced that a new coronavirus strain was detected in the country, with the new variant 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants. After the news emerged, many countries, including Japan, suspended travel to and from the UK. However, there is no evidence that the new strain is more pathogenic.

On Wednesday, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that a second new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 allegedly originating from South Africa was found in the country. On Thursday, the United Kingdom banned entry for passengers traveling from South Africa.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Japan has confirmed 3,762 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 210,769. The country registered 19,819 new COVID-19 infections over the past week.