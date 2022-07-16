UrduPoint.com

Japan Registers More Than 110,000 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 16, 2022 | 06:59 PM

Japan has registered 110,675 COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, marking the largest daily increase since February 5, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported on Saturday, citing the country's health ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) Japan has registered 110,675 COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, marking the largest daily increase since February 5, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported on Saturday, citing the country's health ministry.

The previous record was registered on February 5 when 104,169 cases were reported per day. In total, Japan faced 10.23 million coronavirus cases, while more than 31,500 people died.

This week, Japan officially announced the start of the 7th wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

