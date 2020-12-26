Japan Registers Record 3,881 New Daily COVID-19 Cases - Health Ministry

UrduPoint.com
The number of COVID-19 cases in Japan has increased by a record 3,881 infections over the past 24 hours, with the overall number surpassing 200,000, the Health Ministry reported on Saturday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Japan has increased by a record 3,881 infections over the past 24 hours, with the overall number surpassing 200,000, the Health Ministry reported on Saturday.

According to the ministry, the highest spike in infections was registered in the Japanese prefectures of Tokyo, Shiga, Kyoto, Miyagi and Tochigi.

The ministry added that 3,247 people died due to COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, with 654 COVID-19 patients being in critical condition.

On Friday, Japan registered the first cases of the new strain of the coronavirus that was recently discovered in the United Kingdom. The mutant variant is believed to be 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants. However, there is no evidence that it is more pathogenic.

