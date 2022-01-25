Japan Registers Record 62,612 New COVID-19 Cases Within Past 24 Hours - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) Japan has registered a new record of 62,612 COVID-19 cases and another 39 deaths over the past 24 hours, national media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Japanese NHK broadcaster, 12,813 new infections were recorded in Tokyo, 8,612 in Osaka prefecture, 4,131 in Kanagawa, and 4,120 in Aichi.

Also on Tuesday, the Coronavirus Expert Council approved the government's plan to expand enhanced measures to 18 more prefectures, and extend them in Okinawa, Yamaguchi, and Hiroshima.

The measures are expected to be in effect from January 27 to February 20.

The country passed the 2 million infection mark on January 20. The following day, the Japanese authorities imposed a state of emergency in Tokyo and 12 other prefectures. It allows local authorities to make decisions independently relating to opening hours of shopping centers, supermarkets, cafes, and restaurants, impose restrictions on the maximum number of visitors, and impose a ban on the sale of alcohol in restaurants and bars.