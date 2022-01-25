UrduPoint.com

Japan Registers Record 62,612 New COVID-19 Cases Within Past 24 Hours - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Japan Registers Record 62,612 New COVID-19 Cases Within Past 24 Hours - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) Japan has registered a new record of 62,612 COVID-19 cases and another 39 deaths over the past 24 hours, national media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Japanese NHK broadcaster, 12,813 new infections were recorded in Tokyo, 8,612 in Osaka prefecture, 4,131 in Kanagawa, and 4,120 in Aichi.

Also on Tuesday, the Coronavirus Expert Council approved the government's plan to expand enhanced measures to 18 more prefectures, and extend them in Okinawa, Yamaguchi, and Hiroshima.

The measures are expected to be in effect from January 27 to February 20.

The country passed the 2 million infection mark on January 20. The following day, the Japanese authorities imposed a state of emergency in Tokyo and 12 other prefectures. It allows local authorities to make decisions independently relating to opening hours of shopping centers, supermarkets, cafes, and restaurants, impose restrictions on the maximum number of visitors, and impose a ban on the sale of alcohol in restaurants and bars.

Related Topics

Sale Hiroshima Osaka Tokyo Japan January February Media From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Master Edition

2 hours ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

2 hours ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

2 hours ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

2 hours ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

2 hours ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.