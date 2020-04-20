Japan Registers Record Daily Rise in COVID-19 Death Toll as 25 People Die - Reports

Japan has registered a record daily increase in its COVID-19 death toll as 25 people have lost their lives on Monday due to complications from the disease, national media reported, citing health authorities in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Japan has registered a record daily increase in its COVID-19 death toll as 25 people have lost their lives on Monday due to complications from the disease, national media reported, citing health authorities in the country.

According to the Kyodo news agency, the total number of people who have died after contracting COVID-19 in Japan now stands at 276.

As of Monday, the overall case total in Japan is at least 11,137, the agency reported. This figure excludes more than 700 people who tested positive for the disease on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which docked off the coast of Japan and was quarantined.

Earlier in the day, the Japanese minister for foreign affairs Toshimitsu Motegi stated that the global economy is facing its worst crisis since World War II as a result of the global pandemic.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday declared a nationwide state of emergency as a result of the coronavirus disease pandemic, effective until May 6. Earlier, emergency measures had been in force in Tokyo and six other prefectures.