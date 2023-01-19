Japan Registers Record Foreign Trade Deficit of $155Bln in 2022 - Finance Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Japan has registered a record trade deficit of 19.97 trillion Yen ($155.4 billion) last year, the Japanese Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

In particular, Japan's exports for January-December 2022 amounted to $764.5 billion, while imports reached $920.1 billion.

This figure was the highest since 2014 when the foreign trade deficit reached $99.8 billion.