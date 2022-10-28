UrduPoint.com

Japan Registers Season's First Outbreak Of Bird Flu - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2022 | 11:00 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Japan confirmed this season's first outbreak of bird flu on Friday, with 70 chickens found dead at a poultry farm on the island of Hokkaido the day before, media reported.

A genetic analysis has confirmed the presence of a highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza in the dead birds, according to the NHK broadcaster.

A quarantine has been introduced for the transportation of chickens and eggs within a radius of 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) around the farm in the town of Atsuma, where the focus of infection was registered. Thus, around 320,000 chickens on two farms are subject to the quarantine. In addition, the export of chickens and eggs outside the 10-kilometer zone, which covers 380,000 chickens from three farms, is also prohibited, the broadcaster reported.

As many as 170,000 chickens will be culled, according to the news agency.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida urged relevant authorities on Friday to get prepared for a possible spread of the disease across the country, while Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno instructed local governments to fulfill sanitary control measures at poultry farms, the Japan Times reported.

Bird flu is a highly contagious virus that can cause influenza in birds and result in their deaths. In a period from the fall 2020 to spring 2021, Japan suffered the largest avian influenza outbreak in the country's history. The virus affected more than a third of prefectures, with about 10 million chickens culled in more than 50 farms.

