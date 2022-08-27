UrduPoint.com

Japan Regrets Failure To Adopt Final Document Of NPT Conference Due To Russia's Objections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Japan Regrets Failure to Adopt Final Document of NPT Conference Due to Russia's Objections

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed on Saturday "extreme regret" that the final document of the 10th Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) was not adopted due to Moscow's objections.

On Friday, the NPT Review Conference was unable to reach a consensus on the final document. Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control Igor Vishnevetsky said that Russia proposed modifying five paragraphs of the document, bringing them in line with the urgent agenda related to the NPT review process and clearing them of political connotations. However, the desire of the Moscow delegation "to work did not find a response." As Conference President Gustavo Zlauvinen said at a briefing, Russia demanded amendments to the paragraphs of the final document which concerned the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) and the Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurances.

"The fact that because of the objection of only one country, Russia, no consensus has been reached is extremely regrettable. On the other hand, the fact that there was no consensus due to the objections of Russia only is proof that many countries share the understanding that the preservation and strengthening of the NPT is beneficial to the entire world community as a whole," Kishida said during a virtual press conference.

According to Kishida, the situation with the military conflict in Ukraine "shakes the foundations of the world order" and is unacceptable.

Vishnevetsky earlier noted that he completely disagreed with the statement that allegedly only the Russian delegation had objections to the draft document, since other delegations also had them, and if these delegations took the floor, these objections would have been voiced.

