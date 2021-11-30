Japan Reimposing Tough Entry Measures Even for Those Vaccinated Due to New COVID Strain

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Japan is canceling softened quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated citizens or foreigners with long-term visas or residence permits due to the situation with the new Omicron coronavirus strain from December 1, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Now all persons, including those who have been fully vaccinated and have the appropriate certificate, will have to undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

In addition, the requirement for mandatory lockdown for three days in a special hotel is also being reintroduced.