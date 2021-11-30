UrduPoint.com

Japan Reimposing Tough Entry Measures Even For Those Vaccinated Due To New COVID Strain

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 09:40 AM

Japan Reimposing Tough Entry Measures Even for Those Vaccinated Due to New COVID Strain

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Japan is canceling softened quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated citizens or foreigners with long-term visas or residence permits due to the situation with the new Omicron coronavirus strain from December 1, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Now all persons, including those who have been fully vaccinated and have the appropriate certificate, will have to undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

In addition, the requirement for mandatory lockdown for three days in a special hotel is also being reintroduced.

Related Topics

Hotel Japan December All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2021

21 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th November 2021

2 hours ago
 Lionel Messi collects his seventh Ballon d’Or aw ..

Lionel Messi collects his seventh Ballon d’Or award

8 hours ago
 Top swimmers vying at 15th edition of the FINA Wor ..

Top swimmers vying at 15th edition of the FINA World Swimming in Abu Dhabi

9 hours ago
 UAE Pavilion takes centre stage at Egypt&#039;s ED ..

UAE Pavilion takes centre stage at Egypt&#039;s EDEX 2021

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits Algerian pavilion at Ex ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Algerian pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.