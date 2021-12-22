Japan Reinforces Quarantine Measures for Travelers From US, Russia - Foreign Ministry

Japan imposed more stringent quarantine rules for travelers from Lithuania, Russia, Slovakia and the United States on Wednesday as the novel variant of coronavirus Omicron sweeps over Asia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Japan imposed more stringent quarantine rules for travelers from Lithuania, Russia, Slovakia and the United States on Wednesday as the novel variant of coronavirus Omicron sweeps over Asia.

Quarantine requirements for those entering the country, including Japanese citizens, were put in place in January, and entailed a 14-day at home quarantine.

"Judged from a comprehensive risk assessment of inflow of coronavirus from each country... all cross-border travelers and returnees from (Lithuania, Russia, Slovakia and the United States) are requested... to stay for three days at specific facilities designated by the chief of the quarantine station (as part of a 14-day quarantine upon arrival)," updated border enforcement measures published by Japan's Foreign Ministry said.

The aforementioned restrictions apply only to Japanese citizens and foreign nationals resident status returning to the country from abroad. Entry of foreigners without residence was completely banned for one month on November 30. Furthermore, re-entry has also been halted for those traveling from African countries, including Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana, South Africa and others.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters on Saturday that Japan may extend its strict travel regulations until at least early next year to curb the spread of the Omicron strain.

Omicron is believed to be more contagious than the original coronavirus, but the severity of the disease remains unclear. Since November, Japan has registered over 80 Omicron cases, three of which were confirmed on Wednesday to have been locally transmitted.