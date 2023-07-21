Open Menu

Japan Reinstates South Korea As Preferred Trading Partner - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2023 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Japan on Friday reinstated South Korea as a preferred trading partner, minimizing trade restrictions after four years of discord between the countries, Japanese media reported.

On July 21, the Japanese government revised its August 2019 order to remove South Korea from the list of countries entitled to minimum trade restrictions, the Kyodo news agency reported. With the revision, Seoul will join 26 other preferred nations, including the United Kingdom and the United States, whose imports from Japan do not require permits.

After four years of discord, a leadership change in Seoul prompted the countries to revive bilateral relations, including trade. This led to a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in March 2023. After the summit, Seoul withdrew its complaint to the World Trade Organization regarding Japan's export restrictions.

In response, Japan reduced the level of export restrictions on three key semiconductor manufacturing materials that South Korea regularly purchases.

In April 2023, South Korea reinstated Japan as a country that enjoys preferential trade treatment.

In April 2019, Japan removed South Korea from the list of preferred trading partners after the latter's Supreme Court demanded compensation from two Japanese companies for the use of forced labor during Japan's colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula in the first half of the 20th century. However, the main reason for the removal was the Japanese government's concern over the possible flow of exported goods to North Korea, the news agency said. Shortly thereafter, Seoul responded with the same move.

