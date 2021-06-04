Japan Rejects Russian Protest, Demands Release of Detained Fishing Ship - Foreign Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The Japanese Foreign Ministry rejects the Russian protest over the detained Japanese fishing boat in what Moscow calls its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and demands the release of the vessel as soon as possible, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Friday.

The Eihomaru trawler with a crew of 14 was captured by Russian coast guard boats in the Sea of Okhotsk off the Sakhalin island last week.

Russia says the trawler tried to escape and maneuvered dangerously. The boat's inspection found a cargo of live and processed crabs.

"The Japanese position, based on explanations of involved persons and analysis, is that the Japanese vessel was fishing in the Japanese Exclusive Economic Zone. Concerning the Russian protest, we cannot accept it and insist on the release of the ship and its crew as soon as possible," Motegi said at a press conference.