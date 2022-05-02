UrduPoint.com

Japan Remains Divided On Amending War-Renouncing Constitution - Poll

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2022 | 01:55 PM

Japan Remains Divided on Amending War-Renouncing Constitution - Poll

He Japanese population remain split in half over the issue of revisiting the postwar constitution that enshrines Japan renouncing the possession of armed forces and denying war as a mean of resolving international disputes, according to the survey of the Japanese news agency Kyodo published on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) The Japanese population remain split in half over the issue of revisiting the postwar constitution that enshrines Japan renouncing the possession of armed forces and denying war as a mean of resolving international disputes, according to the survey of the Japanese news agency Kyodo published on Monday.

The survey revealed that despite rising tensions in the international arena and growing concerns over regional stability, the level of support for amending Article 9 of Japan's constitution, which repudiates war and prohibits the possession of armed forces, among the Japanese remained almost the same as a year ago, 50% for revision and 48% against it. The last year figures were 51% in favor of revision, with 45% opposing it.

Furthermore, the survey revealed that 76% of citizens believe that Japan has not been involved in armed conflicts after World War II owing to Article 9 of the constitution, which constitutes a 9%-increase compared to the last year, Kyodo said. At the same time, only one-third of respondents, 29%, believe heightened international tensions to be a reason for revising the constitution, with a vast majority of 70% not thinking so, the outlet added.

The poll was conducted by mail from March 1 to April 11 among 3,000 adult respondents, 65% of whom provided valid answers.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party of Japan is advocating for amending the constitution to, in fact, capture the existence of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces (JSDF), which were founded in 1954 to ensure the country's external protection and now are serving as Japan's army. As those opposing the amendments argue, the JSDF existence runs counter to the Article 9, therefore is unconstitutional, calling on preserving the Article and reforming the JSDF seeking to detach Japan form international conflicts.

Under the law, a constitutional amendment must be supported by two-thirds of lawmakers in both houses of parliament, with a national referendum to take an ultimate decision. Until last year, Japan had no clear referendum regulations, which made constitutional revisions virtually impossible. Yet, last year the parliament adopted a law stipulating the referendum rules, with the liberal forces saying that it would pave the way for constitutional revision and greater militarization of Japan.

Related Topics

Army Parliament Split Same Japan March April World War From

Recent Stories

Chinese FM extends Eid ul Fitr greetings to Muslim ..

Chinese FM extends Eid ul Fitr greetings to Muslims

11 minutes ago
 Pakistani olive oil farmers eying cooperation with ..

Pakistani olive oil farmers eying cooperation with China

11 minutes ago
 EU to Halt Russian Coal Imports in Summer - German ..

EU to Halt Russian Coal Imports in Summer - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

11 minutes ago
 Young people from China, South Asia share opinion, ..

Young people from China, South Asia share opinion, people to people contact

11 minutes ago
 'We tried to make Imran Khan understand situation, ..

'We tried to make Imran Khan understand situation,' says Pervez Elahi

33 minutes ago
 EU to Halt Russian Coal Imports in Summer - German ..

EU to Halt Russian Coal Imports in Summer - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.