Japan Removes Neo-Nazi Designation of Azov Battalion From International Terrorism Guide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2022 | 05:16 PM

The Japanese Public Security Intelligence Agency (PSIA) has removed on Saturday the description of the Ukrainian nationalist Azov battalion as a neo-Nazi organization from the 2021 handbook on international terrorism

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) The Japanese Public Security Intelligence Agency (PSIA) has removed on Saturday the description of the Ukrainian nationalist Azov battalion as a neo-Nazi organization from the 2021 handbook on international terrorism.

"Recently, there have been cases of misinformation published as though the PSIA recognized the Azov battalion as a neo-Nazi organization.

We regret the occurrence of this situation. The 2021 guide includes data collected from various open sources, including foreign and Japanese media, research institutes and others. This is not an independent evaluation and does not mean that the agency has recognized the Azov battalion as a neo-Nazi organization," the statement read.

The PSIA said that in order to avoid the circulation of incorrect information, it decided to remove the description from the handbook.

