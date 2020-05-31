UrduPoint.com
Japan Reports New Coronavirus Cluster In Primary School

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 10:20 PM

Japan Reports New Coronavirus Cluster in Primary School

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) A recent surge in coronavirus infections in southwestern Japan has been traced to a Primary school in the city of Kitakyushu, the national broadcaster NHK said Sunday.

Mayor Kitahashi Kenji said on Thursday that the city was experiencing a second wave of infections.

Kitakyushu saw 97 new cases in the past nine days, which is more than the total recorded in the previous six weeks.

The city authority could not identify the source for a third of new infections. Starting Sunday, it reimposed restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, shutting museums, theaters, libraries and limiting in-class education at primary and secondary schools until June 18.

