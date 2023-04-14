(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Japan has requested an emergency session of the UN Security Council (UNSC) after the latest test of an intercontinental ballistic missile conducted by North Korea, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Pyongyang's state-run Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guided the first test-fire of the new-type Hwasongpho-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile.

"After a missile launch conducted by North Korea earlier, we have requested an emergency session of the UN Security Council. The matter is being coordinated at the moment," Matsuno told a briefing.

The official expressed his "disappointment" over the fact that the UNSC "has failed to appropriately respond" to Pyongyang's continued violations of UNSC resolutions.

"In cooperation with the United States and other countries, we will make every effort to make members of the UNSC, including China and Russia, fulfill their commitments," Matsuno added.

The missile was launched toward the Sea of Japan, flying about 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) and landing outside Japan's exclusive economic zone on Thursday. The launch prompted the Japanese authorities to issue an evacuation order for the residents of Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido, which reportedly led to the temporary suspension of high-speed trains and road transport in the north of the country.

This latest firing was the ninth launch of a North Korean missile this year. In 2022, Pyongyang launched 37 ballistic missiles.