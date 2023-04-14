UrduPoint.com

Japan Requests UNSC Emergency Session Over Pyongyang's Latest Missile Test - Cabinet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Japan Requests UNSC Emergency Session Over Pyongyang's Latest Missile Test - Cabinet

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Japan has requested an emergency session of the UN Security Council (UNSC) after the latest test of an intercontinental ballistic missile conducted by North Korea, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Pyongyang's state-run Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guided the first test-fire of the new-type Hwasongpho-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile.

"After a missile launch conducted by North Korea earlier, we have requested an emergency session of the UN Security Council. The matter is being coordinated at the moment," Matsuno told a briefing.

The official expressed his "disappointment" over the fact that the UNSC "has failed to appropriately respond" to Pyongyang's continued violations of UNSC resolutions.

"In cooperation with the United States and other countries, we will make every effort to make members of the UNSC, including China and Russia, fulfill their commitments," Matsuno added.

The missile was launched toward the Sea of Japan, flying about 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) and landing outside Japan's exclusive economic zone on Thursday. The launch prompted the Japanese authorities to issue an evacuation order for the residents of Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido, which reportedly led to the temporary suspension of high-speed trains and road transport in the north of the country.

This latest firing was the ninth launch of a North Korean missile this year. In 2022, Pyongyang launched 37 ballistic missiles.

Related Topics

Firing United Nations Russia China Road Pyongyang Japan United States North Korea Kim Jong Cabinet

Recent Stories

Ethmar International Holding, Ajman Bank conclude ..

Ethmar International Holding, Ajman Bank conclude strategic partnership agreemen ..

14 minutes ago
 Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in ..

Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in food waste during Ramadan

1 hour ago
 Universities Climate Network launched to support y ..

Universities Climate Network launched to support youth-focused objectives of COP ..

2 hours ago
 Salaries Of 1100 Employees Of Cotton Research Inst ..

Salaries Of 1100 Employees Of Cotton Research Institutes Should Be Released Befo ..

3 hours ago
 PITB developed Hospital Waste Monitoring System la ..

PITB developed Hospital Waste Monitoring System launched in Environment Protecti ..

3 hours ago
 OPPO Find X6 Pro Takes Top Spot on DXOMARK Global ..

OPPO Find X6 Pro Takes Top Spot on DXOMARK Global Camera Rankings with Impressiv ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.