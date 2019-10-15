Japan rescuers still scrambling as typhoon toll nears 70

Rescuers in Japan were working around the clock Tuesday in an increasingly desperate search for survivors of a powerful weekend typhoon that killed nearly 70 people and caused widespread destructio

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Rescuers in Japan were working around the clock Tuesday in an increasingly desperate search for survivors of a powerful weekend typhoon that killed nearly 70 people and caused widespread destruction.

Hagibis slammed into Japan on Saturday night, unleashing fierce winds and unprecedented rain that triggered landslides and caused dozens of rivers to burst their banks.

By Tuesday afternoon, local media put the toll at nearly 70, with arounda dozen people missing. The government's tally was lower, but it said it wasstill updating information.