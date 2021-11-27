Japan Restricts Entry From 3 More African Countries Over Omicron Variant - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) The Japanese government has decided to impose restrictions on travel from Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia over the concern about the Omicron coronavirus strain, the Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday.

The country already restricted entry from Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Namibia and Botswana on Friday.

Everyone arriving from these nations has to spend ten days in quarantine at specially designated facilities.

The World Health Organization (WHO) identified on Friday the new South African strain as one of concern, as it is reported to carry a high number of mutations � 32 � which possibly makes it more transmissible and dangerous. The WHO has dubbed it Omicron, the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.