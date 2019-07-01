Japan restricts exports to South Korea over wartime labour row

Japan on Monday imposed restrictions on exports used by South Korea's chip and smartphone companies, ramping up long-simmering tensions between the US allies over the use of forced labour during World War Two

Seoul quickly hit back, saying the measures violated international law and threatening to raise the issue at the World Trade Organisation.

The move raises the stakes in a protracted dispute over South Korean court rulings requiring Japanese firms to compensate victims of a wartime forced labour policy.

The disagreement comes against the backdrop of decades of strained ties as the result of Japan's brutal 1910-45 colonial rule over the Korean peninsula.

The new measures take effect from July 4 and will significantly slow the export of several key materials used by South Korea's chip and smartphone giants.

Japan said they were the result of a breakdown in trust with Seoul.

"The export control system is built based on international relations of trust," Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) said.

"After reviews by relevant ministries, it must be said that the relations of trust between Japan and South Korea have been significantly harmed," METI added.