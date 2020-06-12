UrduPoint.com
Japan Resumes Work To Relocate US Base In Okinawa After 2-Month Suspension - Reports

Fri 12th June 2020 | 12:10 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The Japanese authorities have resumed construction in the Henoko coastal area of the Okinawa prefecture where the US Futenma Air Base will be moved, after the nearly two-month suspension due to a COVID-19 case among workers on the site, a local newspaper reported on Friday.

According to the Okinawa Times, two construction boats were seen in the area on Friday morning. The sand and crushed stone will be loaded onto the vessels for transportation to dump trucks and it is expected that work on pouring the sand in Henoko bay will start in the second half of the day.

Japan and the United States agreed in 2006 to relocate the Futenma base to Henoko from its current location near the densely populated residential area in the Ginowan city in the Okinawa prefecture amid safety concerns.

The local authorities are against the relocation within the same prefecture and thus construction work is often suspended for different reasons. The Okinawa population is also protesting the relocation of the military base to the Henoko area due to the possible damage to the environment, as the projected site has coral reef on it.

