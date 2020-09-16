Japan Reveals New Composition of Cabinet

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Japan's new Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato revealed on Wednesday the new composition of the cabinet, which was formed in connection with Shinzo Abe's resignation as the prime minister and the appointment of Yoshihide Suga to the high post.

Toshimitsu Motegi retained the post of the foreign minister.

Hiroshi Kajiyama, serving as Japan's minister of economy, trade and industry, and also the minister for economic cooperation with Russia, retained both posts. Aso Taro will remain the finance minister in the new cabinet.

Abe's younger brother, Nobuo Kishi, replaced Taro Kono as Japan's defense minister. Kono, in turn, was appointed to the post of the administrative reform minister.