Japan Revises Q4 Economy To 0.4-pct Growth

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2024 | 04:10 PM

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The Japanese government on Monday revised its gross domestic product (GDP) to an annualized 0.4 percent growth in the last quarter of 2023, reversing its preliminary reading of recession.

Japan's economy expanded at an annualized real 0.4 percent in the October-December quarter 2023, revised from minus 0.4 percent in the preliminary report in February, the Cabinet Office said in its Monday report.

Real gross domestic product (GDP), the total value of goods and services produced in Japan adjusted for inflation, gained 0.

1 percent from the previous quarter, compared with the preliminary reading of a 0.1 percent decline.

The upward revision, reflecting the latest data from the Ministry of Finance, included corporate statistics. In breakdown, corporate equipment investment growth was revised to 2 percent from a decline of 0.1 percent.

However, personal consumption, which accounts for more than half of Japan's economy, saw a further decline of 0.3 percent from a 0.2-percent quarter-on-quarter drop in the preliminary data, a decline for the third consecutive quarter.

