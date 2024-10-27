Japan Ruling Party Misses Majority In Snap Vote: Broadcaster NHK Projections
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Japan's ruling LDP party fell short of a majority in snap elections on Sunday for the first time since 2009, national broadcaster NHK projected, in a blow to new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.
It was unclear from the projections whether Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party would be able to secure a majority in parliament together with its long-term coalition partner, the Komeito party.
Ishiba, 67, took office on October 1 and called a snap election after being narrowly selected last month to lead the LDP.
But voters in the world's fourth-largest economy have been rankled by rising prices and the fallout from a party slush fund scandal that helped sink previous premier Fumio Kishida.
It was unclear from the projections whether Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party would be able to secure a majority in parliament together with its long-term coalition partner, the Komeito party.
Ishiba has set the coalition a target majority of 233 seats in the lower house.
Missing it would seriously undermine his position in the LDP and mean finding other coalition partners or leading a minority government.
If confirmed by official results, the LDP losing its majority would be the worst result since 2009 for the party, which has governed almost uninterrupted for seven decades.
In Japan's previous general election in 2021, the LDP won a majority in its own right, with 259 seats in parliament's powerful lower house. Komeito had 32.
Opinion polls before the election had suggested that the LDP would fall short of a majority and even that the ruling coalition could end up short as well.
Ishiba has pledged to revitalise depressed rural regions and to address the "quiet emergency" of Japan's falling population through family-friendly measures such as flexible working hours.
But he has rowed back his position on issues including allowing married couples to take separate surnames. He also named only two women as ministers in his cabinet.
The self-confessed security policy "geek" has backed the creation of a regional military alliance along the lines of NATO to counter China, although he has cautioned it would "not happen overnight".
The LDP is one of the democratic world's most successful parties, a one-size-fits-all electoral machine in power for all but four of the last 69 years.
Recent Stories
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
More Stories From World
-
War casts shadow over Lebanon's ancient Baalbek54 seconds ago
-
Russian army claims new advance in east Ukraine1 minute ago
-
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarity with Kashmiris51 minutes ago
-
Mbappe and Real Madrid shaken by Clasico thrashing1 hour ago
-
Centre-left tipped to take power as Lithuanians vote2 hours ago
-
Israel pounds Gaza and Lebanon after Iran strikes2 hours ago
-
Motorcycling: Thai MotoGP results2 hours ago
-
Polling for parliamentary elections start in all region of Uzbekistan2 hours ago
-
Georgia thrown into political turmoil after disputed vote2 hours ago
-
Kashmir conflict must be resolved through dialogue: Speakers at Stockholm event2 hours ago
-
Bagnaia wins wet Thai MotoGP to close gap on title rival Martin2 hours ago
-
Golf: LPGA Maybank Championship scores2 hours ago