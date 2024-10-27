Japan ruling party projected to miss majority in election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Japan's scandal-hit ruling party fell short of a majority for the first time since 2009 in snap elections on Sunday, media projections showed, a blow to new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Worse still, it was touch and go whether Ishiba's conservative Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) could secure a parliamentary majority with its long-term coalition partner, the Komeito party.

Former defence minister Ishiba, 67, called an election after being narrowly selected last month to lead the LDP, which has governed Japan for almost all of the past 70 years.

But voters in the world's fourth-largest economy have been rankled by rising prices and the fallout from a party slush fund scandal that helped sink previous premier Fumio Kishida.

Footage from the LDP headquarters after the polls closed on Sunday showed gloomy faces as the projections based on exit polls said Ishiba's justice and agriculture ministers were likely to lose their seats.

Ishiba, a self-confessed security policy geek who likes making model planes, had said his target in the election was for the coalition to win a majority.

Missing this goal would seriously undermine his position in the LDP and mean finding other coalition partners or leading a minority government.

"If we are unable to obtain a majority as a result of severe public judgement, we will ask as many people as possible to cooperate with us," the LDP's election chief Shinjiro Koizumi told reporters.