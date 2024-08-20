Open Menu

Japan Ruling Party To Choose Next PM On Sept 27

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Japan's ruling party said Tuesday it will select a new leader -- and by extension the likely next prime minister -- on September 27.

The announcement follows current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's shock decision last week to step down next month after polls showed plummeting approval ratings for his government.

Campaigning to become the next Liberal Democratic Party president will begin on September 12 with a vote two weeks later, an internal committee decided early Tuesday, a party official told AFP.

In office since October 2021, the 67-year-old Kishida has seen his and his party's poll ratings slide sharply in response to rising prices.

