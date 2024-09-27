Open Menu

Japan Ruling Party Votes For Next PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2024 | 09:10 AM

Japan ruling party votes for next PM

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Japan's ruling party will choose the nation's leader in a vote on Friday, with three frontrunners: the surfing son of a former prime minister, a veteran defence geek and an arch-nationalist who would be the country's first woman premier.

A record nine candidates are in the running after the long-powerful factions of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) disbanded earlier this year over a funding scandal.

Because the conservative LDP holds a parliamentary majority, the winner is certain to become prime minister, and will likely call a snap election to shore up their mandate.

Polls indicate a toss-up between former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba, 43-year-old Shinjiro Koizumi, whose father was prime minister in the 2000s, and hawkish Sanae Takaichi, a rare prominent woman in Japanese politics.

"This is the most unpredictable that an LDP election has been in many years," Jeffrey J. Hall, a lecturer at Kanda University of International Studies, told AFP.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Defence Minister Scandal Vote Japan Women

Recent Stories

Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan

11 hours ago
 Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus ..

Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules

12 hours ago
 A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G ..

A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..

17 hours ago
 Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

18 hours ago
 Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate o ..

Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments

18 hours ago
 CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Sh ..

CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter

19 hours ago
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in sq ..

Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad

19 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first w ..

Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October

20 hours ago
 IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

20 hours ago
 President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ..

President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems

20 hours ago
 Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

24 hours ago

More Stories From World