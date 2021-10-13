Japan, Russia Agree in Principle on Leaders' Meeting - Japanese Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia and Japan agreed in principle on the meeting of the two countries' leaders, but it is too early to talk about its specific date, Japanese Ambassador to the Russian Federation Toehisa Kozuki told reporters

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Russia and Japan agreed in principle on the meeting of the two countries' leaders, but it is too early to talk about its specific date, Japanese Ambassador to the Russian Federation Toehisa Kozuki told reporters.

"They (Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida) came to a common opinion that it is necessary to meet. There is an agreement in principle. But it is too early to talk about a specific date. I think that the two leaders have begun good relations," the ambassador said.