UrduPoint.com

Japan, Russia Agree On Development Of Bilateral Ties Through Dialogue - Government

Muhammad Irfan 21 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 11:50 AM

Japan, Russia Agree on Development of Bilateral Ties Through Dialogue - Government

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have held a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly during which both sides agreed to intensify dialogue as a way to push for greater development of bilateral relations, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Friday.

The meeting of the top diplomats was the first in almost 20 months amid the pandemic. It lasted for 30 minutes, according to Kato.

"The ministers discussed the issues of signing a peace treaty, joint economic activities on the four northern islands, exchanges and business on the four northern islands, humanitarian exchanges, economy, security and other issues of bilateral relations and the international situation. They came to a common conclusion to use various opportunities and continue discussions for the development of Japanese-Russian relations in general in the future," Kato told a press conference.

In early September, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced at the Eastern Economic Forum that Moscow will introduce an unprecedented 10-year tax relief for businesses based in the Southern Kuril Islands, which Japan considers its own Northern Territories.

On Thursday, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported that during the meeting with Lavrov, Motegi objected to the initiative of establishing a special economic zone in the Kurils and inviting foreign investors, as this would require the application of Russian legislation on the disputed islands.

However, neither the official statement of the Japanese Foreign Ministry on the meeting nor Kato's statements confirmed the report.

Tokyo lays claims to the four disputed islands in Russia's Kuril Island chain, citing the 1855 bilateral treaty on trade and borders. Russia insists that its sovereignty over the islands, which became part of the Soviet Union after World War 2, is undisputed.

In 1956, the Soviet Union and Japan signed a joint declaration in which Moscow agreed to consider the possibility of transferring the Habomai and Shikotan islands should a peace treaty be signed. However, negotiations have since stalled.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Business Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Japan September World War Cabinet Top

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

41 minutes ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

8 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

8 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

8 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

8 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.