Japan, Russia Agree On Quotas For Salmon Fishing In 2023 Financial Year - Japanese Agency

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2023 | 08:31 PM

Japan and Russia agreed on quotas for salmon born in Russian waters and caught in Japan's 200-mile exclusive economic zone in the 2023 financial year that starts on April 1, the Japanese Fisheries Agency said on Friday

The two countries agreed to keep the quote at the 2022 level of 2,050 tonnes, with Japan obliging to pay up to 313 million Yen ($2.

4 million) depending on the volume of salmon expected to be caught over the 2023 financial year.

The talks between Russian and Japan on the issue took place from March 20-24. According to international law, Russia owns the right to fish born in its territorial waters, but lives in the Japanese exclusive economic zone.

Negotiations on fish quotas take place regularly between the two countries ahead of each financial year, with Japan's fishers beginning to catch fish only after the agreement is reached.

