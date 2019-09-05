Japan-Russia Cooperation Helped Launch Over 200 Private Sector Projects in 3 Years - Abe

Japanese-Russian cooperation helped launch over 200 private sector projects in the last three years, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's Vladivostok

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Japanese-Russian cooperation helped launch over 200 private sector projects in the last three years, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's Vladivostok.

"The number of private sector projects born out of Japan-Russia cooperation over the past three years easily totals more than 200," Abe said.