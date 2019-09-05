UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan-Russia Cooperation Helped Launch Over 200 Private Sector Projects In 3 Years - Abe

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 02:33 PM

Japan-Russia Cooperation Helped Launch Over 200 Private Sector Projects in 3 Years - Abe

Japanese-Russian cooperation helped launch over 200 private sector projects in the last three years, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's Vladivostok

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Japanese-Russian cooperation helped launch over 200 private sector projects in the last three years, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's Vladivostok.

"The number of private sector projects born out of Japan-Russia cooperation over the past three years easily totals more than 200," Abe said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladivostok

Recent Stories

Rs1.3 million recovered from token tax defaulters

2 minutes ago

France's number two airline suspends some flights, ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Says Japanese Nationals With Ties to Kurils ..

7 minutes ago

Rigorous drive in the offing for judicious use of ..

7 minutes ago

'Clay pots' demand rises in Muharram

7 minutes ago

Russia's IAEA Envoy Calls for 'Return to Normality ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.