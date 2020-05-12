Japan-Russia Joint Projects to Contribute to Global Fight Against Pandemic - Ambassador

Japan and Russia have all the chances to make a contribution to the global fight against the current pandemic thanks to their longtime cooperation in medicine and the joint development of rapid coronavirus tests, Ambassador in Moscow Toyohisa Kozuki told Sputnik

In his interview, Kozuki recalled that cooperation in medicine is the first of the eight points of a cooperation plan offered by Tokyo to Moscow in May 2016. According to the ambassador, Japan attaches great importance to cooperation with Russia in this area and would like to further deepen it.

Speaking about specific examples of such cooperation, the diplomat referred to rapid coronavirus tests developed by Japanese-Russian joint venture Evotech Mirai Genomics (EMG), which he described as a "breakthrough" system that detects the coronavirus in less than 30 minutes.

"I think that Japan and Russia will be able to interact with each other in various forms, including the aforementioned cooperation, and contribute to the fight against the novel coronavirus, which is currently a global objective," he said.

The ambassador noted that the Japanese-Russian rapid testing system was developed "not in one day, but was based on long-term cooperation between our countries," which has a good potential.