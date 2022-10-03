Japan-Russia Relations Difficult, But Tokyo Committed to Concluding Peace Treaty - Kishida

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) Relations between Jaoan and Russia are difficult due to the situation in Ukraine, but Tokyo is firmly committed to the direction of concluding a peace treaty with Moscow, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday.

"Due to the situation in Ukraine, Russian-Japanese relations are in a difficult position, but we strongly adhere to the direction of resolving territorial issues and concluding a peace treaty," Kishida told lawmakers.