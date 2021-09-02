UrduPoint.com

Japan, Russia To Sign Documents On Joint Projects At EEF - Ambassador

Japan and Russia will sign a number of documents on joint projects during the ongoing Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), and business dialogue at the event will open a new stage of bilateral partnership, Japanese ambassador in Moscow Toyohisa Kozuki told Sputnik

"The Russia-Japan business dialogue is expected to be very promising this year as it will open up new opportunities for cooperation between Japan and Russia. In addition, during the EEF, before and after the Japanese-Russian business dialogue, it is planned to sign a number of documents on bilateral projects," the ambassador said.

More Stories From World

