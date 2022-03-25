UrduPoint.com

Japan Sanctions 25 Russian Nationals, 81 Russian Entities - Foreign MInistry

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2022 | 07:00 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Japan has adopted a new package of sanctions against 25 Russian nationals and 81 Russian entities, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The new package of sanctions includes automobile Plant URAL, Vympel Shipyard, Amur Shipbuilding Plant, electronics manufacturer Baikal Electronics, and a number of other entities.

Moreover, Japan has sanctioned elderly children of Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov and his wife, the chairman of the State Development Corporation VEB.RF, Igor Shuvalov, the main shareholder and chairman of Severstal, Alexey Mordashov, relatives of the CEO of the state-owned defense company Rostec Corporation, Sergey Chemezov, Russian Presidential Administration First Deputy Chief of Staff Sergey Kiriyenko's relatives, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev's relatives, and other.

So far, Japan has sanctioned 101 Russian nationals and 130 entities.

