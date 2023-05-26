Japan Sanctions Russian Military Command Personnel - Foreign Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Japan has frozen the assets of top officers of the Russian armed forces command as a part of a new sanctions package against Russia over the Ukraine conflict, the Japanese Foreign Ministry's documents showed early on Friday.

The list also includes Yan Novikov, the head of Russian state-owned arms manufacturer Almaz-Antey, and Russian television host Olga Skabeeva.

Japan's new sanctions package includes a total of 17 Russian individuals and 78 companies.

A total of 700 individuals, including 311 individuals from Russia's new regions, and 207 companies have been sanctioned by Japan since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Export restrictions within the framework of Japan's all sanctions packages have affected a total of 437 Russian organizations.

A total of 987 people from Russia, including 304 people from the new regions and Crimea, 129 organizations and 12 banks, have had their assets frozen in Japan. Exports restrictions have been imposed on 357 organizations, companies and institutions associated with Russia's defense industry.