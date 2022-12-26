Japan, Saudi Arabia Sing Memorandum on Creating Hydrogen, Ammonia Supply Network - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2022) Japan and Saudi Arabia on Monday signed a memorandum on jointly establishing a network to supply new types of energy, such as hydrogen and ammonia, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported.

Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is visiting Saudi Arabia, held talks with Saudi energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman to discuss stable oil prices, the medai said, adding that Nishimura called for cooperation in ensuring stable oil prices amid the global energy crisis.

Saudi energy minister, for his part said that investment in the industry by oil-consuming countries is necessary to increase oil production, the media added.

Since 2021, energy prices have been surging globally. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the West, gas and oil prices have accelerated their rise, placing energy security high on both the global and national agendas and prompting the countries to search for alternative energy sources.