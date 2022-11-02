Japan Says Chinese Hydrographic Warship Spotted in Its Territorial Waters

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) A hydrographic vessel of China's navy has been spotted passing through Japan's territorial waters, the Japanese Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"At 19.50 (10:50 GMT) on November 1, the (Japanese) naval self-defense forces discovered a military Chinese hydrographic ship in the adjacent waters west of the island of Gajajima, which was moving northeast.

Then at 00:10, the same ship entered the territorial waters of our country southwest of Kuchinoerabu Island. After that, at 03:00, the vessel left our territorial waters in the south of Yakushima Island and headed southeast. Two Kawasaki P-1 patrol aircraft, one Lockheed P-3 and an Otaka missile boat were sent for monitoring and collecting information," the ministry said in a statement.

Japan expressed concerns over the incident to China, saying it was the fourth case since the beginning of the year.