Japan Says Chinese Navy Vessel Enters Its Territorial Waters Near Yakushima Island

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) A Chinese navy survey vessel entered Japanese territorial waters near islands close to the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima, marking the 10th entry by the country's survey ship into Japan's waters, the Japanese Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"On February 12, it was confirmed that a Chinese Navy Shupang-class survey ship sailed through Japan's territorial waters near Yakushima Island. This is the 10th time, the first since December last year, that we announce Chinese Naval vessel's entry into Japan's territorial waters," the ministry tweeted.

Such naval activities carried out by China are of national security concern, the ministry added.

Japanese news agency Kyodo reported, citing the defense ministry, that Tokyo expressed concern over the vessel's actions to Beijing through diplomatic channels.