Japan Says G7 Summit On February 24 To Be Held Online, Zelenskyy To Be Invited - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2023 | 05:40 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that G7 summit will place on February 24, one year after Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine, in the online format and that he was going to invite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Monday.

Kishida expressed his intention to invite Zelenskyy to the G7 summit at the meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, stating that at the G7 video summit, the G7 leaders are expected to reaffirm their position concerning Russia's actions in Ukraine, Kyodo reported.

This year, the G7 presidency belongs to Japan. This key summit will be the first one hosted by Kishida in Hiroshima, the prime minister's constituency.

The summit will last for three days from May 19 in the city devastated by a US atomic bomb in August 1945 with Kishida planning to draw attention to the security issues concerning nuclear weapons.

The Ukrainian side has stated that Zelenskyy will visit Hiroshima if Japan invites him to the summit.

