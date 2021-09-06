Japan Says Involving Russia, China in Discussions on Afghanistan Will Help Ensure Peace

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Discussing the situation in Afghanistan with Russia and China is important for establishing peace and stability in the country, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Monday.

Japan is ready to interact with the international community to ensure safe movement for all those who wish to leave Afghanistan following the Taliban's (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) takeover of Kabul on August 15. Japan is also ready to cooperate in what concerns humanitarian efforts and anti-terrorism measures, Kato told reporters.

"Discussing these issues and the situation in Afghanistan with interested countries, including China and Russia, is promising for the establishment of peace and stability in Afghanistan," Kato said.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Sunday that a meeting of the G7 foreign ministers, with the participation of Russia and China, was going to take place in the coming days, possibly on September 8, to discuss Afghanistan.