UrduPoint.com

Japan Says Involving Russia, China In Discussions On Afghanistan Will Help Ensure Peace

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 10:00 AM

Japan Says Involving Russia, China in Discussions on Afghanistan Will Help Ensure Peace

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Discussing the situation in Afghanistan with Russia and China is important for establishing peace and stability in the country, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Monday.

Japan is ready to interact with the international community to ensure safe movement for all those who wish to leave Afghanistan following the Taliban's (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) takeover of Kabul on August 15. Japan is also ready to cooperate in what concerns humanitarian efforts and anti-terrorism measures, Kato told reporters.

"Discussing these issues and the situation in Afghanistan with interested countries, including China and Russia, is promising for the establishment of peace and stability in Afghanistan," Kato said.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Sunday that a meeting of the G7 foreign ministers, with the participation of Russia and China, was going to take place in the coming days, possibly on September 8, to discuss Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia China Japan August September Sunday All Cabinet

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2021

36 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Coop ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dubai Health Authorit ..

8 hours ago
 &#039;Principles of the 50&#039; bodes well for UA ..

&#039;Principles of the 50&#039; bodes well for UAE&#039;s future: Rulers

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates &#039;A Window to the So ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates &#039;A Window to the Soul: Khalil Gibran&#039;

11 hours ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince receives British professiona ..

Fujairah Crown Prince receives British professional boxer

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.