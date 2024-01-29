Open Menu

Japan Says Moon Lander 'resumed Operations'

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Japan says Moon lander 'resumed operations'

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Japan's Moon lander has resumed operations, the space agency said, indicating that power had been restored.

"Last evening we succeeded in establishing communication with SLIM, and resumed operations," JAXA said on X, formerly Twitter.

"We immediately started scientific observations with MBC, and have successfully obtained first light for 10-band observation," it said, referring to the lander's multiband spectroscopic camera.

The agency also posted on X an image shot by the probe of "toy poodle", a rock observed near the lander.

The touchdown earlier this month made Japan only the fifth nation to achieve a soft lunar landing, after the United States, the Soviet Union, China and India.

But after the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) touched down, JAXA had said that it could not confirm that the lightweight craft's solar batteries were generating power.

Related Topics

India China Twitter Lander Japan United States Slim

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2024

59 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

1 day ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

1 day ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

1 day ago
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

1 day ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

1 day ago
 Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

1 day ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

2 days ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

2 days ago
 Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

2 days ago

More Stories From World