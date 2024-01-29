Japan Says Moon Lander 'resumed Operations'
Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2024 | 10:20 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Japan's Moon lander has resumed operations, the space agency said, indicating that power had been restored.
"Last evening we succeeded in establishing communication with SLIM, and resumed operations," JAXA said on X, formerly Twitter.
"We immediately started scientific observations with MBC, and have successfully obtained first light for 10-band observation," it said, referring to the lander's multiband spectroscopic camera.
The agency also posted on X an image shot by the probe of "toy poodle", a rock observed near the lander.
The touchdown earlier this month made Japan only the fifth nation to achieve a soft lunar landing, after the United States, the Soviet Union, China and India.
But after the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) touched down, JAXA had said that it could not confirm that the lightweight craft's solar batteries were generating power.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
More Stories From World
-
PSG held as Brest fight back for draw in Ligue 114 minutes ago
-
Fuellkrug hat-trick sends Dortmund past Bochum and into top four14 minutes ago
-
Bullfighting resumes in Mexico City despite protests24 minutes ago
-
Iran denies links to Jordan drone strike that killed 3 US troops34 minutes ago
-
Trial arguments to begin over 2002 murder of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay1 hour ago
-
Martinez strikes again as Inter reclaim top spot from Juve2 hours ago
-
Pakistan wins the “Best In-Show" award at New York's Travel & Adventure Show2 hours ago
-
UN chief urges countries to reverse UNRWA's Palestinian funding suspension2 hours ago
-
Martinez strikes again as Inter reclaim top spot from Juve2 hours ago
-
AfD in vote setback after huge protest wave in Germany8 hours ago
-
Swiss cement giant Holcim to spin off North American business8 hours ago
-
Marcos, Duterte supporters rally in Philippines as family rift deepens10 hours ago