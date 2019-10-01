UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Says Nigerian Died Of Starvation After Immigration Hunger Strike

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 02:25 PM

Japan says Nigerian died of starvation after immigration hunger strike

Japanese immigration authorities said Tuesday that a Nigerian man who died in detention in June starved to death while on hunger strike, in the first officially acknowledged case of its kind

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Japanese immigration authorities said Tuesday that a Nigerian man who died in detention in June starved to death while on hunger strike, in the first officially acknowledged case of its kind.

"An autopsy has found the man died of starvation," an official at the Immigration Services Agency told AFP.

The man in his forties, whose name has been withheld, died on June 24 after falling unconscious at Omura Immigration Center and being taken to a hospital in southern Japan.

He had been on a hunger strike for at least three weeks to protest being detained by immigration authorities for over three years, lawyers said.

It was the 14th death in Japanese immigration detention facilities since 2007, according to the Japan Federation of Bar Associations.

Related Topics

Protest Lawyers Died Man Japan June

Recent Stories

Eight suspected criminals arrested by Korangi poli ..

6 minutes ago

Murderer gets life term in Sargodha

6 minutes ago

Kremlin Expects Kiev to Explain Stance on Donbas a ..

6 minutes ago

NA refers 40 private members' bills to relevant Co ..

1 minute ago

UN Special Envoy to Yemen Arrives in Sanaa on Unan ..

6 minutes ago

At Least One Killed, 18 Injured as Storms Hit Pola ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.