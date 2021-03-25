Japan Says N.Korea's Missile Launches Serious Problem For Global Community - Kyodo
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 04:20 AM
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The Japanese government considers North Korean ballistic missile launches to be a serious problem for the international community, Kyodo news agency reported citing a cabinet statement.
"Repeated launches of ballistic missiles by North Korea pose a serious threat to the global community, including Japan," the statement said.