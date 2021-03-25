Japan Says North Korea May Have Fired Ballistic Missile - NHK Citing Japanese Government

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) North Korea may have fired a ballistic missile, NHK reported citing the Japanese government.

Sources in the Japanese Ministry of Defense said that at 07:06 a.m. local time Thursday (10:06 p.m. GMT Wednesday) a missile, which was probably ballistic, was fired from the territory of North Korea. It fell outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone.