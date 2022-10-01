TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) Pyongyang test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles that flew over a distance of 350-400 kilometers (217-248 miles) on Saturday morning, reaching a maximum altitude of 50 kilometers (31 miles), the Japanese Defense Ministry said.

"Through diplomatic channels, we sent a note of protest to North Korea in connection with the missile launches," Japanese State Minister of Defense Toshiro Ino told reporters on Saturday, as broadcast by NHK.

He emphasized that it is the first time that North Korea has carried out four test launches in one week, which is a threat to regional security.

Earlier on Saturday, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported citing the South Korean military that North Korea test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan on Saturday morning.

The launches were detected by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) from the Sunan area in Pyongyang between 6:45 a.m. local time on Saturday (21:45 GMT on Friday) and 7:03 a.m. local time, Yonhap said.

South Korea is celebrating Armed Forces Day on Saturday (the annual event is marked on October 1).

On Wednesday and Thursday, North Korea test-fired short-range ballistic missiles, while last Sunday (September 25), Pyongyang launched a short-range ballistic missile for the first time since June 5. The Sunday test-launch was carried out amid the arrival of the USS Ronald Reagan carrier strike group to participate in the combined drills with the South Korean navy.