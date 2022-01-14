(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The Japanese government continues to conduct daily monitoring and data collection concerning Russia's actions in the area of the southern Kuril Islands and considers them unacceptable, but maintains the stance for further negotiations to resolve the territorial issue and conclude a peace treaty, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Friday.

"Regarding the issue of Russia strengthening defense capability in the area of the four islands of the Northern Territories, such actions contradict Japan's stance concerning these territories. This is unacceptable, and we have repeatedly voiced our protest in this respect. As for the Russian armed forces in this region, we continue to conduct daily monitoring and data collection, and we intend to respond in an appropriate manner if necessary," Hayashi said during a press conference.

The foreign minister added that the resolution of the territorial issue is "fundamentally important."

"The Japanese government intends to continue negotiations with Russia based on the stance of resolving the territorial issue and concluding a peace treaty," the official added.

Relations between Russia and Japan have long been complicated by the fact that they have never signed a permanent peace treaty following World War II. The main stumbling block is their dispute over a group of four islands ” Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan, and Habomai.