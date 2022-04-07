UrduPoint.com

Japan Says Russia's Intention To Retaliate Against Sanctions Unreasonable

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2022 | 12:28 PM

Russia's intention to implement further countermeasures in response to the sanctions imposed by Tokyo is extremely unreasonable and unacceptable, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Thursday

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Tokyo continues to escalate anti-Russian hysteria in Japan, and that Moscow intends to implement further countermeasures.

"In this situation, when the measures (sanctions) were solely the result of the actions of Russia, which invaded Ukraine, Russia's response was to shift responsibility to the Japanese side, which is extremely unreasonable.

This is unacceptable for Japan," Matsuno said at a press conference.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the European Union rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.

