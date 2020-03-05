UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Says State Visit By China's Xi Postponed Over Virus

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 01:43 PM

Japan says state visit by China's Xi postponed over virus

A state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping this spring has been postponed over the outbreak of the new coronavirus, a spokesman for Japan's government said on Thursday

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :A state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping this spring has been postponed over the outbreak of the new coronavirus, a spokesman for Japan's government said on Thursday.

"A state visit by President Xi to Japan will be held at a convenient time for both of us," Yoshihide Suga told reporters in Tokyo.

Related Topics

China Visit Tokyo Japan Government Xi Jinping Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Altering territory of IOJK, a grave violation of i ..

4 minutes ago

Beijing hospital confirms nervous system infection ..

10 minutes ago

Rain related incidents in KP claims five lives

10 minutes ago

China uses stem cell therapy to treat severe COVID ..

10 minutes ago

"Creative Art and Pakistani Women Writers" seminar ..

9 seconds ago

Residential building collapses in Karachi city

10 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.