Japan Says To Make Representations To Russia Over Fish Plant Opening On Kuril Island

3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 09:50 AM

Japan Says to Make Representations to Russia Over Fish Plant Opening on Kuril Island

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Japan will make representations to Russia in the wake of Russian President Vladimir Putin's move to participate in the opening of a fish plant on the island of Shikotan, which is part of the disputed Kurils archipelago, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Putin participated in an opening ceremony of the fish processing plant on Shikotan via a video link-up. Shikotan is part of the Kurils archipelago, which is referred to by Japan as the Northern Territories. Russia views Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and Habomai as part of its territory but Japan extends its territorial claims to the islands.

"We will act in a relevant manner, including making a representation to the Russian side. In any case, the legal position of our country has not changed. The settlement of the Northern Territories issue is required for the cardinal settlement of such issues.

We will continue holding talks with Russia for settling the issue of the Northern Territories and signing the peace treaty," Suga told reporters when asked about Tokyo's actions in relations to Moscow's move.

At the same time, Suga declined to answer the question if Tokyo would make representations or send a protest note to Moscow.

Russia and Japan have never signed a permanent peace treaty after the end of World War II because of their disagreement over the Kuril Islands.

Over the past year, the sides have been engaged in talks on the peace treaty. The states have been committed to carrying out the talks on the basis of the 1956 bilateral declaration, which stipulates, among other things, that Japan will regain control over Habomai islets and Shikotan in the Kuril Islands archipelago following the conclusion of the peace treaty with Russia. The status of the islands of Kunashir and Iturup is not covered by the 1956 declaration.

